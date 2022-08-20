Breaking News
Updated on: 20 August,2022 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

“Two patients were brought in today. While one injured his leg, the other sustained an injury to his hand, chest and back. Further examinations are on,” said JJ hospital dean Dr Pallavi Saple

Janmashtami 2022: 111 Govindas hurt; 23 hospitalised in Mumbai

Pic/Jatin Bandre


During the celebrations in the city on Friday, 111 Govindas were hurt attempting to form the pyramids to break the handi, according to the BMC. While 88 patients were treated and discharged immediately, 23 were hospitalised.


“Two patients were brought in today. While one injured his leg, the other sustained an injury to his hand, chest and back. Further examinations are on,” said JJ hospital dean Dr Pallavi Saple. Other patients were taken to Nair, KEM, Cooper, Poddar, Kandivli Ambedkar, Sion, Jogeshwari Trauma and other hospitals. BMC’s health officials said the condition of the admitted patients is stable. 

