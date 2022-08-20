Janmashtami 2022: 111 Govindas hurt; 23 hospitalised in Mumbai

“Two patients were brought in today. While one injured his leg, the other sustained an injury to his hand, chest and back. Further examinations are on,” said JJ hospital dean Dr Pallavi Saple

Pic/Jatin Bandre

During the celebrations in the city on Friday, 111 Govindas were hurt attempting to form the pyramids to break the handi, according to the BMC. While 88 patients were treated and discharged immediately, 23 were hospitalised.

Also Read: Govindas to soon plan trip to Spain for learning new Dahi Handi techniques



“Two patients were brought in today. While one injured his leg, the other sustained an injury to his hand, chest and back. Further examinations are on,” said JJ hospital dean Dr Pallavi Saple. Other patients were taken to Nair, KEM, Cooper, Poddar, Kandivli Ambedkar, Sion, Jogeshwari Trauma and other hospitals. BMC’s health officials said the condition of the admitted patients is stable.

Also Read: Mumbai: Expect more rain this weekend

Janmashtami 2022: Watch How The City Of Mumbai Celebrated The Festival

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal