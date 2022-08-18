Janmashtami 2022: Govindas in Mumbai to ensure 'safety first' during Dahi Handi

Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak, Jogeshwari, the group holds a record for making 9-tier human pyramid, have decided to make helmets compulsory for Govindas from their group who would be using their bikes for travelling to different spots for Dahi Handi.

After a two year break, this year the excitement for Janmashtami celebrations is much higher. The Govinda Pathaks in the city began practicing for making human pyramids almost two months ago and Govindas from different areas, with some travelling on their bikes. Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak, Jogeshwari, the group holds a record for making 9-tier human pyramid, have decided to make helmets compulsory for Govindas from their group who would be using their bikes for travelling to different spots for Dahi Handi.

"On the Janmashtami, we will start the day with traditional pooja and then visit different locations to break Handis. There will also be a small briefing for the Govindas on their safety, we have also decided to make helmets compulsory for the Govindas who will be travelling on the bikes as the safety of the Govindas is also important," Jai Jawan coach Sandeep Dhawle told mid-day.com.

The Govindas including both- men and women have been doing different exercises before starting the practice to form perfect human pyramids and ahead of the celebrations the Govinda Pathaks are ensuring that none of the members are injured, hence the first aid kits and safety briefings are also being given to those reaching for practices.

"We ensure the safety of our Govindas, hence measures for safety are kept in place and on August 19, before we start for Dahi Handi, a short briefing on self safety would also be given to the Govindas," said Siddhesh Mangaonkar, who is a Govinda and an organiser from a Tardeo based Gopal Krishna Krida Mandal Govinda Pathak which has over 150 Govindas in the group.

He added, "For the past two years, due to Covid we had been celebrating Janmashtami in a very simple and traditional way. The Govindas could not form multiple layer pyramids due to Covid restrictions and could not practice forming perfect human pyramids hence this year we are doing a bit more of practice and exercises but with safety measures in place. Each day we are practicing for almost one and a half hours. Before the practice session begins the Govindas do exercises to increase their flexibility, some even do running to maintain their weight and fitness. Over 100 members of our pathak have been insured, apart from it we keep a first aid kit."

The Govindas, during late night practice sessions, seemed extremely excited to celebrate Janmashtami this year without any Covid restrictions.

Jatin Bandre from Jai Jawan govind pathak told mid-day.com, "I have been participating in the Dahi Handi for over 12 years. This year we began practicing around two months ago and preparations are being done in full swing but with safety. We have members from all over Mumbai, some even come from neighbouring areas including Thane, Navi Mumbai and Virar. Everyone is very excited this year to celebrate Janmashtami since it has been two years since we celebrated Janmashtami like previous years. Our coach Sandeep Dhawle has been extremely motivating towards all the members of the group and always mentions about maintaining safety for all Govindas."

He added, "Every night all members assemble at Hanuman Tekri ground in Jogeshwari. I have been practicing at this ground with other members for many years, it has been 12 years I have been associated with Jai Jawan Govinda pathak and each year the excitement to celebrate Janmashtami increases. Last two years were not as normal as previous years with many Covid restrictions in place but this year all the group members are looking forward to a grand celebration."

Apart from men, the women Pathaks are also gearing up for Janmashtami, Vile Parle based women group, Parle sports club- Mahila Govinda Pathak have also been practicing each day from past over a month to celebrate Janmashtami.

Geeta Zagade, the president of Parle sports club told mid-day.com, "In the past two years much have changed, some of the members have got married while some are in the process gathering their financial needs in place, yet, there has been no fall in enthusiasm of the members when it comes to practise. We have a group of around 150-200 members and most of the members are turning up for practice each day, the members visit the ground and first do exercise and running, since some of them had put on weight during the lockdown, therefore all the possible safety measures are kept in place and the members are being advised to not do risky activities during practice or while celebrating Dahi Handi."

