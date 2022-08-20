Janmashtami 2022: Political punches fly in Thane

Shinde visited over six big Dahi Handi celebrations organised by his followers. At one venue, the CM took digs at Uddhav with the mention of the late Bal Thackeray, the Sena supremo

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attends the Anand Dighe Dahi Handi, in Thane on Friday. Pic/Satej Shinde

While the BJP and Uddhav’s Sena kept politics out of Friday’s celebrations in Mumbai, Thane city experienced a political show, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde taking pot shots at Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde visited over six big Dahi Handi celebrations organised by his followers. At one venue, the CM took digs at Uddhav with the mention of the late Bal Thackeray, the Sena supremo.

“A month and a half ago, we also broke the biggest handi. That handi was difficult and very high. But we broke it because of the wishes of all of us. We broke it because of the blessings of Balasaheb and [Anand] Dighesaheb. We put 50 layers,” Shinde said, referring to the rebellion in the Shiv Sena.

Several political banners were also erected in Thane, which took jibes at Uddhav’s Sena. “I will not allow my Shiv Sena to become Congress” and “Will never go with NCP, an enemy is always an enemy” were some of the punch lines on the banners.

Tembhi Naka is the stronghold of Shiv Sena, where no other political party could enter, before this year. BJP made a way to Sena bastion with rebel Eknath Shinde. Posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadanvis were seen in Thane.

