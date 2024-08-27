More than 11,000 personnel have been deployed for security and maintaining law and order, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Dahi Handi celebrations underway, Mumbai Police beefs up security in city x 00:00

Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday to mark Krishna Janmashtami 2024, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and the Mumbai Police have beefed up security in the city for the festive celebrations, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in Mumbai for Dahi Handi festivities on Tuesday, an official said.

"More than 11,000 personnel have been deployed for security and maintaining law and order. All deputy police commissioners of zones and additional police commissioners of regions apart from the constabulary and inspector-level officials from police stations will be on the ground to supervise and enforce the security arrangements," he said, as per the PTI.

During the festival, 'Govindas' or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis' (earthen pots filled with curd) suspended in the air.

It is believed that Lord Krishna liked curd and butter as a child. Therefore, devotees re-enact his childhood days through dahi handi after Krishna Janmashtami.

Follow Krishna Janmashtami 2024 LIVE Updates

Dahi handis decorated with flowers have been hoisted many feet above the ground at several housing societies, roads, junctions and public grounds across the city.

Dressed in colourful attires, Govindas are seen criss-crossing parts of the metropolis in trucks, tempos, buses and two-wheelers to break the dahi handis.

Over the last few years, some Dahi Handi events backed by politicians in Mumbai and its metropolitan region, including Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and Panvel, have become famous due to hefty prize money, the presence of celebrities and entertainment programmes organised there. These events draw huge crowds and a steady flow of Govindas.

The beating of traditional drums and accompaniment of popular Bollywood songs at every nook and corner of the city are keeping the festive spirit high, particularly in Mumbai's Marathi-dominated pockets like Parel, Lalbaug, Worli, Dadar, Bhandup, Mulund, Goregaon and Andheri.

Meanwhile,as the Govinda pathaks are geared up to form human pyramids to break the handis or pots, as a part of Janmashtami celebrations, in an initiative aimed at ensuring safety and timely intervention during Dahi Handi celebrations, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, has announced an emergency helpline specifically for the injured Govindas.

People can call on the emergency helpline number 7506274959 in case of orthopedic or traumatic brain injuries for immediate medical assistance and ambulance services.

(with PTI inputs)