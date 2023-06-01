Japan's Ambassador inspects Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project, expresses satisfaction

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki on Thursday while inspecting the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project expressed satisfaction on the progress of the work and MMRDA's contribution towards constructing the “Engineering Marvel”

Photo / MMRDA

He said “Mumbai Trans Harbour Link” is the historic project for the future development of Mumbai and Maharashtra. “It will not just reduce travel time but has indeed much larger effects as this sea link is also linked with New Mumbai International Airport. Also, this will create new engine for remarkable growth. This bridge will create New Mumbai (Third Mumbai) for sure.”

The Ambassador's visit highlights the collaboration between Japan and India in infrastructure development. It also highlights Japan's expertise and involvement in supporting India's ambitious initiatives for urban and transportation infrastructure development. The visit serves as a testament to the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to fostering Regional Connectivity and Economic cooperation.

Along with Ambassador, Eiko Suzuki, wife of the Ambassador, Kyoko Hokugo, Minister (Economic), Koichi Usami, First Secretary, Mayu Homma, Third Secretary, from Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai Dr. Yasukata Fukahori, Consul General, Yuzuru Ishii, Extra-Chancellor and JICA representatives were also part of the team that visited the MTHL project.

MTHL project aims to offer a brand-new connectivity and transportation infrastructure by constructing a bridge across the bay of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, connecting Mumbai to mainland on its eastern side.

The project involves construction of a bridge across the bay of Mumbai. The MTHL is designed to be a six-lane bridge, connecting Sewri in Mumbai to Mainland of India in Navi Mumbai around 22 Kilometers, making it one of the longest sea bridges in the world.

The bridge will have interchanges at Sewri, Shivaji Nagar in Navi Mumbai, and Chirle. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is indeed an ambitious infrastructure project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with more efficient transportation route between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai/ Raigad. It will alleviate traffic congestion in the existing road network and reduce travel time for commuters.

The bridge will also improve access to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), which is one of the busiest ports in India, facilitating smoother movement of goods and enhancing trade activities. It will have a significant positive impact on the overall connectivity and economic growth of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This sea link is next generation infrastructure which will boost 'Ease of Living' for people.