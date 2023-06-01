New BEST premium bus from BKC to Kharghar

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced its plans to introduce Premium buses from Kharghar to BKC, for the convenience of the office goers and regular bus commuters in Navi Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced its plans to introduce Premium buses from Kharghar to BKC, for the convenience of the office goers and regular bus commuters in Navi Mumbai. With the addition of this new route, the total number of premium buses catering across various parts of the Mumbai city has increased to 60 which will become 100 soon.

For first time users of the BEST premium bus service, Chalo App is providing a welcome offer where commuters can take 2 rides to BKC at ₹90.

The BEST Premium bus service, also known as Chalo Bus, has gained popularity since its launch in April this year, with over 7,000 commuters using it daily. The move to introduce new routes is to meet the demands of the commuters and to improve the present public transportation options. All buses are air-conditioned and run with good frequency during peak hours, maximising passenger convenience.

Passengers can book confirmed seats via the BEST Chalo App, and the bus will only stop if a passenger has made a reservation, ensuring faster travel with fewer stops. Standing travel is not permitted on these buses.

BEST plans to introduce three more new routes - Belapur to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Belapur to Andheri, and Kharghar to Andheri soon, for the convenience of the office goers and regular bus commuters in Navi Mumbai.

BEST Premium Bus Offerings

Air-conditioned service with pushback seats, generous leg space and facilities for mobile and laptop charging

Seat reservation on the Chalo App

Live tracking so that you can reach your stop in time to catch the bus

Flexible rescheduling and cancelling option

How to reserve a seat on the Premium Chalo Bus

Simply download the BEST Chalo App and tap on Chalo Bus. Enter the source and destination to get the route list with the schedule of the buses. Choose the bus of your choice, according to the time of travel, and either pay per ride or pay with a long-term plan to reserve your seat

How to validate your booking on the Premium Chalo Bus

Once you reserve a seat, you can find it on the home screen of the app, under the ‘Upcoming Reserved Trips’ section. Press ‘Tap to Board’ and share your booking ID to validate your reservation. Then, sit back and enjoy the ride!