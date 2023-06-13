JJ hospital receives 35 body parts to check for poisoning

Besides this, there is nothing with the police to clearly establish murder, and they will have to rely on circumstantial evidence

The police with the body parts they recovered from the accused’s house. Pic/Hanif Patel

The Nayanagar police said on Monday they will have to rely solely on circumstantial evidence to build a case against the 56-year-old Mira Road resident, who allegedly killed his 32-year-old wife, then adopted gruesome methods to dispose of her body. They have sent to JJ hospital the 35 body parts of the woman retrieved from his flat.

The police retrieved the 35 body parts and hair from the couple’s flat at Geeta Akashdeep CHS in Mira Road on Wednesday. The remains will help the forensic practitioners ascertain the presence of poison in her body, said sources.

The accused had told the police that the woman died by suicide after consuming alcohol, and he tried to dispose of her body in fear of being blamed for her death. The police had refused to buy his theory, owing to constant change in his statements. However, with the vital organs already destroyed, the forensic examination won’t be able to ascertain whether she was murdered.

“It will be challenging for us, as we only have around 35 body parts. Samples have been sent for chemical analysis. It will ascertain whether there is any poison in the body. But it’s impossible to say whether it’s consumed by the deceased herself or she was given the poison,” said a source from the forensic department of JJ hospital.

The forensic team will also visit his flat, hoping to find more evidence. “The visit is crucial to establish that the murder took place at the same place from where the cops recovered all the body parts of the woman,” said another officer.

“To make this case watertight, cops need statements of all related persons, collect forensic evidence and conduct technical analysis,” the officer added. Cops had also taken DNA samples from the women who claimed to be the deceased woman’s sisters for forensic examination.

Though forensic analysis will not help the police prove the murder, forensic and technical evidence and fingerprints will collectively help in proving the case against the accused, sources said. The accused is currently in the custody of Nayanagar police.

June 7

Day the man was detained from his flat