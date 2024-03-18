Journey to restore India that is destroyed by BJP: MK Stalin on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19 and ending June 1. The counting of polls will be held on June 4

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that the Rahul Gandhi's 63-day-old Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was the journey to restore India that was destroyed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"We have entered politics to work for people. Rahul Gandhi has visited all over India to understand the heart of India. It is a journey to restore India that is destroyed by the BJP. This journey from Kanyakumari reached Mumbai and now it will reach Delhi soon. He faced a lot of problems from the BJP government, but despite this Rahul continued the yatra," Stalin said while addressing the rally of the INDIA bloc at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tamil Nadu CM said that the former did only two things including fake propaganda.

"India needs unity. PM Modi did only two things in the last 10 years, fake propaganda and divided rule. PM Modi calls the INDIA alliance corrupt but the Electrol bond proved that BJP is corrupt. Who collects 8 crore bonds in the name of elections, Modi accused us but people know who he is corrupt," he said.

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, held a rally today at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai. The rally was the biggest-ever show of strength of the INDIA bloc, in the presence of the entire Gandhi family, to launch the campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra concluded on Saturday in Mumbai.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi announced that today (Saturday) marks the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, adding, "But this is not the end, it is the beginning of the fight for justice!"

"During the journey, I came to know and understand very closely the terrible injustice and oppression being faced by every class. I am taking with me the small dreams hidden in the hopeful eyes of the countrymen," he posted on X.

He further added that the journey further strengthened his belief that the first need of the country is justice and the 5 justices of the Congress dedicated to every section are the lifeline of India going through the crisis.

"Today the election bugle has sounded. All the brave lion workers of Congress, now sit in peace only when this government, which has become synonymous with injustice, is uprooted and thrown out," he lashed out at the Modi government.

He highlighted that the Congress will contest elections on grassroots issues related to people's lives. "Our election campaign will also be dedicated to guaranteeing employment to the youth, rights to women, fair prices to farmers, respect for workers and share to the deprived," he added.

"So pick up the torches of justice and send this message to every village, every street - the country has to be saved, INDIA has to win," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

"India will join, India will win!" he added.

Voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19 and ending June 1. The counting of polls will be held on June 4.

