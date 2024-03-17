Mumbai: Was compelled to launch Bharat Jodo yatras to highlight issues troubling common man, says Rahul Gandhi at INDIA bloc rally

Gandhi said that PM Modi won't be able to win the Lok Sabha elections without 'EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax'

Rahul Gandhi at INDIA bloc rally at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said he was compelled to launch his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to highlight rising unemployment, inflation and hatred in society. Addressing the opposition INDIA bloc rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park after the conclusion of his nationwide yatra, Gandhi said PM Narendra Modi won't be able to win the Lok Sabha elections without 'EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax', news wire PTI reported.

The former Congress president alleged that PM Modi had a 'monopoly over corruption' and also questioned the crowd if they think the leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) quit and joined the ruling alliance (Mahayuti goverment in Maharashtra) just like that (referring actions by government agencies).

While Eknath Shinde led a split in the Shiv Sena in 2022 and aligned with the BJP to become the Maharashtra chief minister, Ajit Pawar triggered a similar upheaval in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) last year.

Rahul Gandhi, without taking any name, said that a senior Congress leader from Maharashtra who recently left the party, cried to Sonia Gandhi saying 'he (the leader) is ashamed to that he is unable to fight against the government agencies because of which he is joining the ruling party.

As per PTI report, Gandhi said that 'Modi is a 'mask' who works for power and is a shallow man who doesn't have a 56-inch chest. He claimed Modi can't win elections 'without EVMs (electronic voting machines)'. "We asked the Election Commission of India to count the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail). But our demand hasn't been accepted," Gandhi said.

In a show of strength, several leaders from INDIA bloc came together at Shivaji Park, Mumbai ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the gathering, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that Mahatma Gandhi gave 'Quit India' call from Mumbai, and INDIA bloc leaders should also from Mumbai vow to oust BJP from power.

While, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that when people unite, dictatorship ends (targeting the Modi government).

(With PTI inputs)