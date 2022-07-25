Flashback 26 July 2005: Saw fishes and turtles on roads, say Bandra residents

17 years later, some of the locals recalled the horrific experience they witnessed during Mumbai floods.

Bandra Talao. File Pic

On July 26, 2005, Mumbai was battered with heavy rainfall and floods. The havoc across the city had brought the city to a halt. Apart from the Mithi river in Kurla, the 'Bandra Talao' in Bandra west had overflown leaving the area reeling under constant fear until the water levels dipped. 17 years later, the locals recalled the horrific experience they witnessed during Mumbai floods.

Sharik Shaikh, a trader from Bandra told mid-day.com, "I can recall that the Bandra Talao had overflown on July 26. Fishes were floating on the streets close to the Talao. I remember, that day, I had met a friend, namely Mehmood who lived in Jogeshwari. His bike developed a mechanical problem and it stopped functioning. The trains were not functioning and there were no cabs or autos to take him home, so I decided to give him my bike, he was only able to ride it for a couple of miles and the bike broke down. Sometime later he returned and informed me that my bike too had a breakdown."

Sharik who runs a garment manufacturing unit close to the Bandra Talao added, "I offered Mehmood to stay at my house until things were fine, since there was no other option left, he accepted it and stayed with my family for a day. But, during this our only fear was the overflowing water from the Talao. Gradually, the water started dipping and things began to come on track, we were thankful to God for the turning situation."

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Recalling the 2005 floods that still evoke horrors of Monsoon fury

The floods had already paralysed the city on July 26, leaving the residents of the surrounding buildings around Bandra Talao in constant fear.

Advocate Arman Parve, another resident around Bandra Talao said, "I have been living here since my childhood, never in my entire life, I have witnessed Bandra Talao overflowing the way it was on July 26, it was fearful. The fishes and turtles were floating around the lanes nearby too. The water level was increasing which was a constant threat to everyone living close by. I still remember the sight was scary and there was fear among us."

The recent revamp of Bandra Talao as part of a beautification project has now lowered the fears among the locals.

Pappu Baberwal said, "During the July 26 floods the situation was extremely critical, people were stranded and moreover the water level was such that there was no chance for an early relief. There were people who were looking for shelter and even food, some had been walking for hours to get to their homes. I along with some other residents managed to collect biscuits and make tea for those stranded and distributed it among them. All we were doing during distribution was praying for early relief from the situation and the safety of all."