This initiative aims to enforce attendance and address the issue of students skipping college to attend private coaching classes

Representation pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra State Board plans biometric attendance for junior colleges x 00:00

In a major move, the Maharashtra State Board has proposed implementing a biometric attendance system for junior colleges across the state from the next academic year. However, the board has confirmed that there will be no changes in the Standard 12 Board examination system. Sharad Gosavi, Chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, stated that the education department is considering making biometric attendance—using facial recognition or thumb impression—mandatory for standards XI and XII.

ADVERTISEMENT

A state board official highlighted that many students neglect attending college lectures, which has led to concerns about academic discipline. The state board aims to break the nexus between coaching institutes and smaller junior colleges that manipulate attendance records. As per board norms, students must maintain a minimum of 75 per cent attendance to be eligible for state board exams. Currently, many students formally enrol in colleges to fulfil attendance requirements but actually study at private coaching centres.

While some parents and students welcomed the decision, others opposed it. College staffers questioned whether the board would stand firm on this policy, as previous attempts to implement biometric attendance had failed. Sachin Ganore, a businessman and parent from Sangamner Taluka, welcomed the move, saying many students are shifting to CBSE and ICSE boards, and the credibility of the state board has been declining.

Sangita Lohkare, another parent, said there is an impression that attendance rules in state board colleges can be easily managed. College officials acknowledged that biometric attendance would improve student presence, but also said the government must ensure quality teaching so that students do not feel the need to rely on private coaching centres. Meanwhile, education board officials clarified that the existing Standard 12 examination pattern would remain unchanged.