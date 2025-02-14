According to the statement, the exhibition aims to provide a platform for rural artisans and entrepreneurs to showcase their products in the urban market

The event will be held Mahalaxmi Narayan Hall Lawns in Vile Parle

Listen to this article Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board to host 'Uttung Mahakhadi Exhibition' in Vile Parle x 00:00

The Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board will be organising the "Uttung Mahakhadi Exhibition" in Vile Parle area of western Mumbai between February 18 to 23, an official statement said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the exhibition aims to provide a platform for rural artisans and entrepreneurs to showcase their products in the urban market.

It said that the event will be held from February 18th to 23rd, 2025, at Mahalaxmi Narayan Hall Lawns, Subhash Road, Ville Parle (East).

"It will be open to the public every day from 10 am to 8 pm," Ravindra Sathe, Chairman, and Geetanjali Bawiskar, CEO of the Board said in a press conference on Friday.

The exhibition will feature 50 stalls showcasing a variety of products, including Khadi fabrics, Khadi sarees, pure organic "Madhuban" honey, turmeric, spices, Kolhapuri slippers, jaggery, and other village industry products. In addition to Khadi clothing, visitors will find organic products beneficial for health and high-quality items made by rural artisans, the officials said.

They said that for the past 65 years, the Khadi and Village Industries Board has been working continuously to promote the rural economy. Several initiatives are carried out under the State Government's Industry Department, such as the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, Chief Minister's Employment Generation Programme, Beekeeping Centres, Honey Villages, and the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Skill Honor Scheme.

"These schemes provide financial assistance and business opportunities to rural artisans and entrepreneurs," the official statement said.

The Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board has been established on 11th April 1960 by the Government of Maharashtra to promote Khadi and Village Industries in the State of Maharashtra, develop their organisation and regulate them under the Bombay Khadi and Village Industries Act, 1960.

To start, encourage, assist, and carry on Khadi and village industries; to carry on trade or business connected with such industries; and to carry on trade or business in matters incidental to trade or business.

To assist people by providing work at their homes and to provide loans and other forms of financial assistance to individuals, organisations on such terms as may be prescribed.

To encourage the establishment of co-operative societies for Khadi and village industries and to operate training centers and impart training to people in such centers with a view to imparting the knowledge required to start or run Khadi and village industries.