Kalyan civic official suspended for failing to curb illegal constructions

A senior official with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has been suspended for failing to check illegal constructions in a ward under the civic limits, reported news agency PTI.

Numerous unauthorised chawls had come up in areas such as Manda, Titwala, Balyani, Baneli, Umbarni and Vasundri, all under the jurisdiction of the KDMC's ward A, officials said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

KDMC Commissioner Dr Indu Rani Jakhar had visited Titwala to inspect the outer circular road, where she observed rampant illegal constructions, reported PTI.

She then directed the civic assistant commissioner to take strict action against the unauthorised structures.

He was suspended on Monday for "failing to remove the unauthorised constructions in ward A, violating orders from superiors, and breaching office discipline," authorities said, reported PTI.

Six booked for Rs 3.25 lakh power theft in Thane

Police have registered a case against six tenants of a chawl in Maharashtra's Thane district on charges of power theft of Rs 3.25 lakh, officials said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Officials of a power supply company visited the chawl (row tenement) at Nadi Naka in Bhiwandi area for an inspection on January 23 and found the six tenents had drawn power directly from a nearby electric pole with the help of a wire, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said, reported PTI.

It was estimated that the six accused illegally drew a total of 10,699 units of power valued at Rs 3.25 lakh in one year till January 2025, he said.

Based on a complaint by power supply company official, an FIR was registered on Monday against the six accused under provisions of the Electricity Act 2003, the police said.

