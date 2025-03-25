Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has criticised comedian Kunal Kamra's satire, likening it to taking a 'supari(contract)' against someone. He emphasised that while freedom of speech exists, there should be a limit to satire. His comments come after Shiv Sena workers vandalised a comedy venue following Kamra's remarks

File Pic

Listen to this article Kamra’s satire is like taking a ‘supari’ against someone, says Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has compared comedian Kunal Kamra’s satirical remarks about him to taking a “supari (contract)" to criticise someone, stating that while freedom of speech exists, there must be a limit to satire. Speaking at an event on Monday, Shinde asserted that actions have consequences and emphasised the importance of maintaining decorum while making political or social commentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stand-up comedian has sparked a political controversy in Maharashtra with his performance, where he took jibes at Shinde’s political career. Kamra performed a parody of a well-known Hindi song from the film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', seemingly labelling Shinde as a “gaddar (traitor)." His set also included comments on recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the split within the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), PTI reported.

The controversy escalated on the night of March 23 when Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar area, where Kamra’s show was recorded. They also targeted a hotel where the club is located, protesting against the comedian’s remarks.

Reacting to the incident, Shinde stated, “Freedom of speech is there. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking a ‘supari’ to speak against someone.”

Addressing the vandalism by Shiv Sainiks, Shinde remarked that while he did not endorse such actions, those making satirical comments should also uphold a certain level of responsibility. “Otherwise, action causes reaction,” he stated. However, he maintained that he does not justify vandalism.

Shinde also pointed out that this was not the first instance where Kamra had made controversial remarks. “This same person had earlier commented on the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister, (journalist) Arnab Goswami, and certain industrialists. This is not freedom of speech; this is working for someone,” the deputy CM claimed, as per PTI reports.

Meanwhile, Kamra has defended his act, refusing to apologise for his remarks on Shinde and criticising the vandalism at the venue. In a social media statement, he reiterated that an entertainment venue should not be held accountable for a comedian’s words and questioned whether the law would be equally applied to those who resorted to violence.

Amid the controversy, Shinde underlined his focus on governance rather than responding to allegations. “Nowadays, I don't reply to allegations. I say my work will be my reply. I've always prioritised work. Projects like Atal Setu, the Coastal Road, and Metro projects had stalled abruptly. We restarted them, prioritising development and welfare schemes,” he stated.

He further highlighted various welfare initiatives implemented by the Maharashtra government, including the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme, and the decision to make education free for girls. Shinde emphasised that his administration had taken several policy decisions and implemented necessary government resolutions (GRs) to benefit the people.

“So, I don’t focus on who says what; I answer them through my work,” he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)