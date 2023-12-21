Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil meets industry heads in Mumbai

A Karnataka delegation led by Minister MB Patil of Large & Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, engaged in discussions with key industry figures in Mumbai.

Karnataka Minister MB Patil/ X

A Karnataka delegation led by Minister MB Patil of Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, engaged in discussions with key industry figures in Mumbai. The aim was to attract investments to the state, with a particular focus on inviting Temasek Holdings to invest in the upcoming Knowledge, Health, Innovation, and Research City (KHIR-City), according to an official statement, stated a report in ANI.

According to the ANI report, during the visit's second day, talks were held with representatives from ABG and Singapore-based Investment (India) of Temasek Holdings Advisors India Private Limited, among others. The discussions primarily centred on the proposed KHIR-City within the state, highlighted the release.

"The discussion between the Minister and Mohit Bhandari, Managing Director of Temasek Holdings was mainly about the upcoming Knowledge, Health, Innovation and Research City (KHIR-City) in the state," the release further stated, ANI report added.

Additionally, the delegation visited the Jio World Centre, a prominent modern landmark in the city, to witness the convergence of business, technology, and culture powered by 5G technology, the statement added.

Meetings were conducted with industry leaders including Satish Pai of Hindalco, Saurabh Khedkar of Speciality Aluminas and Chemicals, Jayant Dua of Renewables, ER Raj Narayanan, and Jayant V Dhobley of ABG, the ANI report further read.

Minister Patil conveyed the Karnataka government's commitment to transforming the state into an industry-friendly destination by offering requisite support, affirming this during the interaction.

"During the interaction, the Minister said that the Karnataka government was committed to making it a leading industry-friendly state by extending the required necessary support," it stated.

Reportedly, the delegation included S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Commerce & Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of the Department of Industries & Commerce.

In another unrelated development, the Karnataka government announced the formation of a cabinet sub-committee to ensure effective coordination with experts for combating the spread of COVID-19. The institution of the sub-committee aims to address precautionary measures and treatment strategies amidst the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, which included three deaths in the past week.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after a meeting with Ministers, officials, and experts, urged the public to remain cautious while assuring that the sub-committee would work closely with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) comprising experts, another agency report added.

With agency inputs

