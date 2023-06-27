KCR’s ‘pink’ brigade on pilgrimage to Pandharpur

As the boss of Telangana’s ruling party woos farmers and warkaris of Maharashtra, NCP and Congress say BRS will fail to make any impact

BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao waves at his supporters in Solapur on Monday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, famously known as KCR, the president of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), has attempted to make good use of the Pandharpur Wari—Maharashtra’s biggest annual pilgrimage—to expand his public outreach, mostly among the farmers who have been an integral part of the huge congregations. On an average, over 12 lakh devotees, mostly farmers, reach the holy town of Pandharpur, on foot and vehicles, for Ashadhi pilgrimage.