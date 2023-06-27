Breaking News
Shakha demolition: UBT sainiks thrash BMC sub-engineer
Gang uses king cobras to kill 2 senior citizens
‘Quality of education taking a hit, streamline law admissions in MMR’
Bandra skywalk revamp cost soars
Maharashtra: Nagpur professor loses over Rs 37 lakh in 'task fraud'
ED probe one step away from Aaditya
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > KCRs pink brigade on pilgrimage to Pandharpur

KCR’s ‘pink’ brigade on pilgrimage to Pandharpur

Premium

Updated on: 27 June,2023 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

As the boss of Telangana’s ruling party woos farmers and warkaris of Maharashtra, NCP and Congress say BRS will fail to make any impact

KCR’s ‘pink’ brigade on pilgrimage to Pandharpur

BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao waves at his supporters in Solapur on Monday


Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, famously known as KCR, the president of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), has attempted to make good use of the Pandharpur Wari—Maharashtra’s biggest annual pilgrimage—to expand his public outreach, mostly among the farmers who have been an integral part of the huge congregations. On an average, over 12 lakh devotees, mostly farmers, reach the holy town of Pandharpur, on foot and vehicles, for Ashadhi pilgrimage.

telangana mumbai mumbai news news hyderabad

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK