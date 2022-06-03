Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
National Herald case: ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Sidhu Moose Wala's house to express condolences to family
Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar tests Covid-19 positive
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Kenyan man who attacked eight with knife seems to have mental health issues: Mumbai Police

Kenyan man who attacked eight with knife seems to have mental health issues: Mumbai Police

Updated on: 03 June,2022 10:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The incident had occurred near Tata Garden and Parsi Well in south Mumbai on June 1 evening

Kenyan man who attacked eight with knife seems to have mental health issues: Mumbai Police

Representational Image


Mumbai Police, who are probing the incident of knife attack by a Kenyan national that left eight persons injured, on June 3 said the accused apparently has some mental health issues.

The incident had occurred near Tata Garden and Parsi Well in south Mumbai on June 1 evening.




"The attacker, John (50), a Kenyan national, was arrested by Azad Maidan police the same day for the attack and the eight injured persons were admitted to a state-run hospital in south Mumbai," he said.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news mumbai police

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK