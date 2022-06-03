Kenyan man who attacked eight with knife seems to have mental health issues: Mumbai Police

The incident had occurred near Tata Garden and Parsi Well in south Mumbai on June 1 evening

Mumbai Police, who are probing the incident of knife attack by a Kenyan national that left eight persons injured, on June 3 said the accused apparently has some mental health issues.

"The attacker, John (50), a Kenyan national, was arrested by Azad Maidan police the same day for the attack and the eight injured persons were admitted to a state-run hospital in south Mumbai," he said.

