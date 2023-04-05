Kerala train fire: Suspect arrested from Ratnagiri 'confessed' involvement, says Maha ATS official

"The investigation revealed that Saifi had availed treatment from the district civil hospital in Ratnagiri (around 440 km from Mumbai) and was trying to flee when he was nabbed at the railway station. He has confessed his involvement in the crime," the ATS official said

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Wednesday nabbed a 27-year-old man in connection with the incident of arson aboard an express train in Kerala in which three people were killed, an official said and claimed the suspect has "confessed" his involvement in the crime.

It was a joint operation of central intelligence and anti-terrorism squad personnel who caught the suspect, identified as Shahrukh Saifi, from Ratnagiri railway station in Maharashtra, he said.

"The investigation revealed that Saifi had availed treatment from the district civil hospital in Ratnagiri (around 440 km from Mumbai) and was trying to flee when he was nabbed at the railway station. He has confessed his involvement in the crime," the ATS official said.

Officials seized documents including a PAN card and Aadhaar card, ATM cards, and mobile phones from Saifi's possession.

The motive behind the crime is not clear yet.

Saifi was handed over to officials of Kerala Police who have reached Ratnagiri, the official said, adding that the suspect is a resident of Shaheen Baugh in New Delhi.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Kozhikode district when an unidentified man set fire to passengers in a coach of Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, police said.

The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala police was subsequently formed to probe the incident and a sketch of the suspect was released by the Kerala Police based on the description given by a witness.

According to police, the incident was probably pre-planned as he was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag.

