Maharashtra ATS detains one person in connection with Kerala train arson case

The person was detained at Ratnagiri railway station

The suspect was identified as Shahrukh Saifi. Pic/Maharashtra ATS

The Maharashtra ATS has detained one person in a connection with the arson attack inside a coach of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express at Kozhikode in Kerala on Sunday.

The person was detained at Ratnagiri railway station.

Also Read: Kerala train fire incident: SIT will be formed to probe case, says DGP Anil Kant

The suspect was identified as Shahrukh Saifi and has been handed over to Kerala Police. According to ATS, he got himself treated at a civil hospital and was leaving for Ajmer before he got caught at Ratnagiri railway station by Maharashtra ATS and local police.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) inspected the train coaches of the Alappuzha-Kannur executive train stopped at Kannur Railway station.

On Sunday night, an unidentified man set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The suspect had poured petrol on a passenger and set a fire inside the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Main Executive Express train near Elathur in Kozhikode district.

Kerala Police had prepared a sketch of the suspect. The drawing was prepared at the Elathoor police station in Kozhikode with the help of Razak, a crucial witness in the case.

Three persons were admitted to a nearby private hospital and five to Kozhikode medical college. At least three of the injured are women.