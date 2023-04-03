Breaking News
Kerala train fire incident: SIT will be formed to probe case, says DGP Anil Kant

Updated on: 03 April,2023 01:15 PM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
ANI |

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan directed the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident and to bring all the details of the crime before the law

Representational Pic. iStock


Kerala DGP Anil Kant on Monday said that a special investigation team will be formed to investigate the train fire incident in which a man poured petrol on co-passengers and set fire on one of them killing three people including an infant.


He said more details will be given after discussion with officials including North zone IG. He was on his way to Kannur for a pre-scheduled meeting.



"Special investigation team will be formed. Details will be given after discussion with officials including North zone IG . Will be able to finish the case soon," said DGP Anil Kant.


Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan directed the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident and to bring all the details of the crime before the law.

Efforts are being made vigorously by the police to nab the assailant.

Three people including an infant were found dead on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode district of Kerala on Sunday night, following an incident where a man allegedly poured petrol on co-passengers and set fire on one of them resulting in burn injuries to at least eight other persons, railway officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, the man set fire to a passenger allegedly after an argument on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train near Elathur in Kozhikode district on Sunday night.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

