Kesari Patil was regarded as a pioneer and a guide for many aspiring entrepreneurs in the tourism sector

Kesari Patil. File Pic/X

Listen to this article Kesari Tours founder Kesari Patil passes away, CM Devendra Fadnavis expresses condolences x 00:00

Kesari Patil, the founder and president of the renowned travel company Kesari Tours, passed away on Saturday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences on the passing of Kesari Bhau Patil, describing him as a visionary entrepreneur who brought Maharashtra’s tourism industry to international recognition, an official statement said.

His death has sent a wave of sorrow through the tourism industry.

In 1984, Kesari Bhau Patil started Kesari Tours with the vision of making foreign travel accessible to the middle class.

Over the past 40 years, he built the company into a globally recognised name.

Kesari Tours has branches not only across India but also worldwide. The company offers a wide range of customised tours for its customers across the country and parts of the world.

According to an official statement, in his tribute, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said, "Kesari Bhau Patil will always be remembered as an entrepreneur who introduced opportunities in the tourism sector and took Maharashtra’s name globally. He demonstrated exceptional management and entrepreneurial skills, establishing Kesari Tours as a leading name. Through his efforts, he made the world aware of Maharashtra’s entrepreneurial spirit and provided guidance, creating jobs and business opportunities for many. His contributions inspired countless individuals to enter the tourism sector. His passing marks the loss of a bold and enterprising personality."

CM Fadnavis also prayed for peace for Kesari Patil's soul and expressed his solidarity with his family and the Kesari Group during this difficult time.

At the age of 50, Kesari Bhau Patil established Kesari Tours with immense hard work and determination. His efforts made the company one of the most well-known names in the tourism industry.

Kesari Patil was regarded as a pioneer and a guide for many aspiring entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.

"With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to our beloved Bhau, Kesari Patil. A true visionary who sparked countless travel dreams, his legacy will continue to inspire us to explore, discover, and dream," Kesari Tours wrote in a post on it's X handle.

With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to our beloved Bhau, Kesari Patil. A true visionary who sparked countless travel dreams, his legacy will continue to inspire us to explore, discover, and dream.

.

.#kesaribhaupatil #restinpeace #leader #legacy #kesaritours pic.twitter.com/cjo0SGKRzD — Kesari Tours (@Kesari_Tours) February 15, 2025