Maharashtra govt renews focus on Konkan tourism

Maharashtra govt renews focus on Konkan tourism

Updated on: 30 January,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Minister says beaches will be promoted and developed cautiously to maintain their charm; the state government expressed its intention to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of beaches in the Konkan region to promote tourism and associated businesses

Maharashtra govt renews focus on Konkan tourism

Nivati beach in the Sindhudurg district. File pic/iStock

Maharashtra govt renews focus on Konkan tourism
With every new government in Maharashtra, the blue economy—Konkan tourism—is given renewed focus. On Wednesday, the state government expressed its intention to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of beaches in the Konkan region to promote tourism and associated businesses. However, the government asserted that this development will be carried out cautiously to prevent the pitfalls witnessed in Goa, where unregulated tourism has led to overcrowding and a loss of the region’s peaceful charm.


Minister of State for Home, Revenue and Rural Development, Yogesh Kadam, addressing the media in Mumbai, stated that the development of Konkan beaches would be taken up on priority and while doing so, the government would ensure the region's serene environment remains intact. “To meet the goals of developing tourism without compromising the region’s natural beauty, a DPR will be made for every beach in the Konkan,” the minister added. Kadam is elected from Dapoli—one of the coastal Assembly constituencies in the Konkan.


Yogesh Kadam, minister of state for home, revenue and rural devptYogesh Kadam, minister of state for home, revenue and rural devpt


Asked about similar promises made by previous governments, Kadam expressed confidence that the results would be different this time. “I will take up the issue with Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai. This time, things will not be the same. People will certainly witness the changes in the coming days.”

Kadam elaborated on the broader strategy for Konkan's coastal tourism. “There are many beautiful beaches and each will have its own DPR. “In Goa, many tourist destinations have become a nuisance for locals due to a heavy influx of visitors. We will avoid that situation here in Maharashtra. Our goal is to develop these beaches while ensuring that the peace and recreational quality of the coastal areas are preserved, making them an ideal family getaway,” the  minister explained.

Kadam defends cops in Saif case

In a separate matter, Kadam addressed the media regarding the ongoing investigation into the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Kadam firmly defended the Mumbai police, asserting that the individual arrested in connection with the incident was indeed the correct suspect.

“There have been reports questioning the arrest, especially regarding fingerprint mismatches. But I assure you the case is on the right track. The person arrested is the one involved in the incident, and the police have all the necessary evidence to prove it,” Kadam said.

konkan tourism maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

