Survivors of Sunday’s tragedy at Kharghar say while there were enough facilities, it was difficult to access them owing to poor crowd management

Chembur resident Sonali Patil recuperating at MGM Hospital

Listen to this article Kharghar deaths: Enough water, but difficult to get to it x 00:00

Those who attended the event at Kharghar say the arrangements at the ground were good. However, a lack of announcements and improper crowd management were major issues, which could have been avoided.

The arrangements made at the event to present the Maharashtra Bhushan Award to social worker and reformist Appasaheb Dharmadhikari were adequate, but there was improper crowd management, alleged those who were present. “There was sufficient water and toilets, but it was difficult to move and collect the water bottles or avail of other facilities,” said Nilesh Pathak who had come from Lonavala with a group of 400-500 people. Pathak’s uncle who has a heart blockage had collapsed at the event but is now stable.



Nilesh Pathak and Anita Dabhade waiting for their relatives to be discharged from MGM Hospital

Pathak further alleged that there was a stampede-like situation when the event ended around 1 pm and people started leaving through one gate. “There was no proper announcement and VIP vehicles were also moving. Some people rushed to see political leaders, which created more panic,” he said, adding that many collapsed due to the heat and were treated at the primary medical aid facility at the location.

Also read: Kharghar deaths: Relatives allege it was a stampede, not sunstroke

Chembur resident Sonali Patil said she had come to the ground at 6 am on Sunday and the arrangements seemed sufficient. “But due to the scorching heat I fell unconscious and received primary treatment there,” she said.

Most of the victims have said they have attended various events for Guru Dharmadhikari and arrangements have been adequate, but this time things went wrong due to the heat. “I felt dizzy and got primary aid at the ground, but my husband had to get admitted,” said Anita Dabhade whose husband was being treated at MGM hospital.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Narendra Gaikwad from Murbad who suffered a leg injury blamed the lack of announcements for his mishap. “I fell down while leaving the event due to the big crowd as there were no proper announcements,” he said.