Khichdi scam: Mumbai police issue summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Amol Kirtikar, Suraj Chavan

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has summoned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar and Yuva Sena functionary Suraj Chavan for questioning in connection with the alleged scam in 'khichdi' distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday.

Both the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have been asked to appear before the EOW officials on November 25, an official said.

Suraj Chavan, who is said to be a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray was questioned by the EOW in July this year, he said.

In September, Amol Kirtikar had appeared before the EOW officials to record his statement.

According to the EOW, Kirtikar allegedly received Rs 52 lakh, while Chavan got Rs 37 lakh from a firm that was given a contract to distribute khichdi to migrant labourers during the pandemic.

It was suspected that the money was given to Kirtikar and Chavan for helping the firm get the civic contract, the official said.

Kirtikar is the son of Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who is part of the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

