Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Khichdi scam Mumbai police issue summons to Shiv Sena UBT leaders Amol Kirtikar Suraj Chavan

Khichdi scam: Mumbai police issue summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Amol Kirtikar, Suraj Chavan

Updated on: 23 November,2023 07:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Both the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have been asked to appear before the EOW officials on November 25

Khichdi scam: Mumbai police issue summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Amol Kirtikar, Suraj Chavan

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Khichdi scam: Mumbai police issue summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Amol Kirtikar, Suraj Chavan
x
00:00

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has summoned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar and Yuva Sena functionary Suraj Chavan for questioning in connection with the alleged scam in 'khichdi' distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday.


Both the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have been asked to appear before the EOW officials on November 25, an official said.


Suraj Chavan, who is said to be a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray was questioned by the EOW in July this year, he said.


In September, Amol Kirtikar had appeared before the EOW officials to record his statement.
According to the EOW, Kirtikar allegedly received Rs 52 lakh, while Chavan got Rs 37 lakh from a firm that was given a contract to distribute khichdi to migrant labourers during the pandemic.

It was suspected that the money was given to Kirtikar and Chavan for helping the firm get the civic contract, the official said.

Kirtikar is the son of Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who is part of the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police Shiv Sena mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK