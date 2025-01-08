Central Railway said that the repair work will begin on Wednesday night

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article King's Circle bridge accident: Central Railway to restore damaged height gauge x 00:00

The Central Railway on Wednesday said that it will restore the height gauge in King's Circle area of Matunga in Mumbai which was damaged in an accident that took place in the wee hours of Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Railway said that King's Circle bridge accident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday at around 3 am after a truck hit the sacrificial height gauge situated before the actual height gauge at King's Circle Railway Bridge.

It said that on Wednesday morning another vehicle dashed into the actual height gauge situated before the bridge and following the incident, a railway employee was deputed at the location to ensure that excessive height vehicles do not pass the location and cause any damage to the bridge.

The Central Railway further said that it has planned to restore the damaged height gauge and ensure safety of the bridge and the repair work will begin on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, due to the accident traffic movement was also disrupted in the area.

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday morning stated that the traffic movement was slow at the King's Circle (Matunga).

कंटेनरच्या अपघातामुळे किंग सर्कल (माटुंगा) येथे उत्तरेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.

Traffic Movement Is Slow At King Circle (Matunga) North Bound Due To Container Accident .#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 7, 2025

In a post on X, the Mumbai Traffic Police wrote, "Traffic movement is slow at King Circle (Matunga) north bound due to a container accident."