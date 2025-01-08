Breaking News
Sanpada firing: More than 100 public CCTV cameras failed to capture shooter's image
Breathe Easy! HMPV virus has always been in the air
Torres scam: Police arrest director and two foreign nationals
Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique alleges police are protecting builders
Mumbai weather updates: IMD says city will be cool till Thursday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Kings Circle bridge accident Central Railway to restore damaged height gauge

King's Circle bridge accident: Central Railway to restore damaged height gauge

Updated on: 08 January,2025 08:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Central Railway said that the repair work will begin on Wednesday night

King's Circle bridge accident: Central Railway to restore damaged height gauge

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
King's Circle bridge accident: Central Railway to restore damaged height gauge
x
00:00

The Central Railway on Wednesday said that it will restore the height gauge in King's Circle area of Matunga in Mumbai which was damaged in an accident that took place in the wee hours of Wednesday.


The Central Railway said that King's Circle bridge accident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday at around 3 am after a truck hit the sacrificial height gauge situated before the actual height gauge at King's Circle Railway Bridge.


It said that on Wednesday morning another vehicle dashed into the actual height gauge situated before the bridge and following the incident, a railway employee was deputed at the location to ensure that excessive height vehicles do not pass the location and cause any damage to the bridge.


The Central Railway further said that it has planned to restore the damaged height gauge and ensure safety of the bridge and the repair work will begin on Wednesday night. 

Meanwhile, due to the accident traffic movement was also disrupted in the area.

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday morning stated that the traffic movement was slow at the King's Circle (Matunga).

In a post on X, the Mumbai Traffic Police wrote, "Traffic movement is slow at King Circle (Matunga) north bound due to a container accident."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai traffic central railway mumbai news mumbai trains mumbai transport matunga

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK