Kitten trapped in Thane water pipeline rescued in 30 minute operation

Updated on: 10 December,2024 01:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

A kitten stuck in a water pipeline in Thane’s Yashodhan Nagar was safely rescued by firefighters in a swift 30-minute operation. Residents praised the quick response of the Thane disaster management team.

A heartwarming rescue operation unfolded in Maharashtra’s Thane city, as local firefighters saved a kitten that had become trapped inside a water pipeline in a residential complex. The incident took place late on Monday evening, and the swift response from the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management team brought the situation under control.


According to Yasin Tadvi, the head of TMC’s disaster management cell, the department received an emergency call from residents of a housing complex in Yashodhan Nagar at around 9 pm. The distressed residents reported that a small kitten was stuck inside a water pipeline, and efforts to free it had been unsuccessful.


Responding promptly, a team from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and the local fire brigade rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, the team assessed the situation and formulated a plan to rescue the animal without causing harm.


In a carefully executed operation that lasted 30 minutes, firefighters used a method involving the controlled release of water from the pipeline to gently flush the kitten out. The animal emerged unharmed, much to the relief of both the rescuers and the onlooking residents.

“Time was of the essence as the kitten appeared frightened and in distress. Our priority was to ensure its safety while minimising damage to the pipeline,” Tadvi explained.

The successful rescue operation drew praise from residents of the housing complex, who expressed gratitude to the disaster management and fire brigade teams. Witnesses described the operation as a testament to the commitment and efficiency of Thane’s emergency services.

This incident serves as a reminder of the vital role played by civic and disaster management teams in responding to emergencies, no matter how big or small. It also highlights the growing awareness and compassion for animal welfare among local communities.

As per PTI reports, the kitten was released safely after the operation, bringing a happy ending to an otherwise tense situation.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has reiterated its commitment to responding to all distress calls, urging residents to report such incidents promptly.

(With inputs from PTI) 

