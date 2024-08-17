Father of 2 girls pays ode to Kolkata rape-murder victim, had earlier sung about Mumbai's Elphinstone tragedy

Cajetan Reddy’s wife is a nurse working at Hinduja Hospital

Even as doctors and citizens protest over the Kolkata rape and murder case, a Mumbai-based hip-hop singer has expressed his thoughts through a song called Silent Screams. Cajetan Reddy, aka Catzbak, a hip-hop artist from Diva, has sparked a wave of emotions through a tribute song to the doctor who was brutally raped and murdered. It’s also a call to action to ensure the safety and security of women in India. The song begins with the harrowing details of the doctor’s tragic demise. Catzbak’s powerful lyrics weave a narrative that is both personal and universal, speaking about the collective pain and outrage.

The song’s lyrics are a scathing critique of the societal norms and attitudes that perpetuate gender-based violence and discrimination. Catzbak raps about the silent screams of women who became victims of such crimes, demanding that their voices be heard and their rights be protected. Reddy, a 38-year-old hip-hop artist, lives in Diva, Thane, and is a father of two daughters and a husband of a nurse working at Hinduja Hospital, Mahim. “It’s an unimaginable loss, not just for her family, but for the entire nation,” he said.

“Like many others, I’ve been consumed by the relentless news coverage of this tragedy, and it made me realise the profound need for change. I decided to channel my emotions and frustrations into my art. This song is my attempt to shed light on the systemic failures that continue to put the women of our country at risk,” he said. This is not the first time Reddy has spoken about a social issue through his rap. In 2017 after the Elphinstone stampede, he had released a rap song along with Dharavi rapper Mc Benn. “That tragedy shook the daily commuter.”