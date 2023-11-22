Breaking News
Konkan Railway cracks down on ticketless travellers, collects Rs 86 lakh fine

Updated on: 22 November,2023 05:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The KRCL will be intensifying the ticket checking drives in the next three months and has appealed to passengers to travel with proper and valid tickets to avoid inconvenience

Konkan Railway cracks down on ticketless travellers, collects Rs 86 lakh fine

Pic/X@KonkanRailway

Konkan Railway has recovered fines worth Rs 86 lakh from ticketless travellers along their stretch. The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has been continuously conducting intensive ticket-checking drives. During the last three months (Aug 2023 to Oct 2023), a total of 14,150 unauthorized travellers were detected without tickets and were penalized. A total of Rs 86,37,820/- was recovered from fines. 


The KRCL will be intensifying the ticket checking drives in the next three months and has appealed to passengers to travel with proper and valid tickets to avoid inconvenience.


Meanwhile, the bookings for Christmas special trains have already begun on Konkan Railway. The bookings for Train nos. 01151 / 01152 Mumbai CSMT - Thivim - Mumbai CSMT (Daily) Special, 01445 / 01446 Pune - Karmali - Pune (Weekly) Special, 01447 / 01448 Panvel - Karmali - Panvel (Weekly) Special opened on November 21 and the bookings for Train nos. 01455 / 01456 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Karmali - Lokmanya Tilak (T) (Weekly) Special and 01459 / 01460 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Karmali - Lokmanya Tilak (T) (Weekly) Special opened today at all Passenger Reservation Systems (PRS), internet and IRCTC website.


No of cases in August 2023 – 4,484: Fine collected - Rs 26,67,555/-

No of cases in September 2023 – 4,888: Fine collected - Rs 27,09,700/-

No of cases in October 2023 – 4,778: Fine collected - Rs 32,60,565/-

konkan maharashtra news mumbai mumbai news

