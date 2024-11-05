After feats with sari and Welsh dress, Mumbai runner sets Guinness World Record for running full marathon in traditional Japanese attire

Kranti Salvi racing to the finish in the kimono; Salvi in a sari in Berlin, Germany, in 2018; Salvi in a Welsh costume at the London Marathon in 2022

Listen to this article Ready, set, go, kimono! x 00:00

On October 20, Mumbai’s Kranti Salvi, 56, crossed the finish line of the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon in Canada. She did so wearing the traditional Japanese kimono and tabi socks, clocking a very creditable four hours, 37 minutes and 31 seconds, or 4:37:31 as they write in race lingo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speedy Salvi from Malabar Hill in South Mumbai, a familiar face and flying feet on the city’s marathon circuit, set a Guinness World Record (GWR) by running 42 km in Japanese attire. Days later, she received her Guinness World Record certificate, officially ratifying her feat.

Kranti Salvi spotted amongst runners during the marathon in Ontario, Canada; Vroom with a whew for Kranti Salvi

The certificate states: “The fastest marathon in a kimono (female) is 4 hr 37 min and 31 sec and was achieved by Kranti Salvi (India) during the 2024 TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on October 20, 2024.”. Below that it says: “Officially Amazing”. There was no previous record mentioned by the GWR. However, Salvi was given a limit of 5 hours considering the difficulties of running in a kimono.

Weighed down

Previously weary but now cheery Kranti, who is back in Mumbai said, “Running a marathon in a kimono combines the endurance required for long-distance running with the cultural significance and traditional attire of Japan. The kimono, with its intricate layers and flowing design, adds an extra level of difficulty, as it is not designed for athletic performance.

It has eight layers and weighs approximately 5 kg. I had to adapt movements to manage the long sleeves and hem, maintaining a steady pace for 42.2km.

I was also wearing Tabi socks, which separate the big toe from the other toes, and are often paired with traditional Japanese footwear. These differ significantly from standard running shoes which give added cushioning, support and energy return.”

Prep pep

While Salvi is a seasoned distance runner, with so many marathons and ultra-races done and dusted, this one running in a kimono took special practice. She said, “The practice with a full Kimono was done at Aalen, Germany during the first week of October this year. After arriving in Toronto earlier, I joined some Toronto running clubs to get a feel of the streets wearing the Tabi socks as footwear.”

Salvi added, “With four weeks to go for race day, I registered for Toronto while trekking across Europe. Then with three weeks to go, I did a 20-mile training run as a spectator at the Berlin Marathon. With a fortnight to go, I did a final dress rehearsal in Aalen (Germany) experiencing the kimono’s full weight and grace while I ran. Then it was October 20, and here I was crushing the kilometres dressed in a kimono,” she said with a laugh.

“This prep and the race itself has been a unique journey, I felt a connection to culture and tradition, had challenges of course but had the resilience to finish.”

Record runner

Salvi was to run the Tokyo Marathon 2025 in a kimono but an unexpected twist from the Tokyo Marathon Foundation (TMF) led her to attempt a Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt at the TCS Toronto Waterfront marathon instead. The Mumbai runner said, “This was my 20th international marathon. I’ve done the Comrades Race, a few ultramarathons, countless half marathons, and 10ks.” With the kimono run and done, Salvi adds to her two previous Guinness World Records which are: 1) Fastest full marathon in Sari and 2) Fastest full marathon in traditional Welsh dress.

5 kg

Weight of the Kimono