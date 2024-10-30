On the occasion of Diwali 2024, more than 25 lakh diyas were lit up on the banks of the Saryu River, marking the largest display of oil lamps ever recorded. Another record was made for the most people performing 'diya' rotation simultaneously

Pic/PTI

Ayodhya made history during the 'Deepotsav-2024' celebrations on Wednesday evening by setting two Guinness World Records, news agency ANI reported.



The district administration, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, illuminated the Saryu River with more than 25 lakh diyas, marking the largest display of oil lamps ever recorded. Another record was made for the most people performing 'diya' rotation simultaneously.



"The two Guinness World Records were made for the largest display of oil lamps, with 2,512,585 diyas lit by the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and the Ayodhya district administration, and for the most people performing 'diya' rotation simultaneously," officials said.



According to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath received two certificates from Guinness World Records for the records set during the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak were also present.



As part of the grand Deepotsav celebration, thousands of diyas were illuminated along the banks of the Saryu River. The Diwali 2024 festivities in the city included laser and light shows at Saryu Ghat. The 'Ram Leela' was narrated through a sound-and-light show. In addition, a drone show was also held at Saryu Ghat, and fireworks were set off as part of the Deepotsav celebrations.



This year's Deepotsav, the first since the 'Pran Pratistha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, featured 18 vibrant tableaux depicting key moments from Lord Ram's life. The tableaux was created by the Information and Tourism Departments, reported ANI.

Those who become barriers to humanity and development will face the same fate as UP's mafias: CM

The five-day festival commemorates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile. The event highlights Ayodhya's cultural and spiritual significance, attracting millions of devotees and tourists.



The UP CM led the Diwali 2024 celebrations in Ayodhya, pulling a chariot carrying artists portraying Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, symbolising Lord Ram's return to his city. Shekhawat, along with Pathak and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, was also present during the Diwali 2024 celebrations.



CM Yogi emphasised that anyone hindering "humanity and development" would face "consequences" similar to those experienced by UP's mafia. He highlighted the transformation of Ayodhya and Kashi, and said they are the "shining examples of the resurgence of Sanatan Dharma".



"Anyone who will become a barrier in the path of humanity and development, their fate will be like that of the mafias of Uttar Pradesh. Today, Ayodhya is shining. Ayodhya is the beginning of Sanatan Dharma. Today our Kashi is shining. The world is seeing the grand Kashi," CM Yogi said.



Applauding the double-engine government of the state, the CM emphasised that the government delivers on its promises.



He recalled the Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya eight years ago, mentioning the enthusiastic crowd chanting, "Yogi ji, ek kaam karo, mandir ka nirman karo (Yogiji, do one thing. Build the temple)," and said, "I had reassured them and said, 'Keep faith; the diyas you light today represent the faith of Sanatan Dharma. Lord Ram's blessings will surely be upon us."



CM Yogi also launched the tourism app and released the book written by Ayodhya Mayor on the occasion.

(With ANI inputs)