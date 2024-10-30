Breaking News
Man, son killed as pick-up truck collides with motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh

The accident took place near Kalinjar village in the Aliganj police station area when Ramnivas (68) and his son Santosh (45), both residents of Lakhpur village, were going to Baba Neem Karoli Dham in Farrukhabad district

Representation pic

An elderly man and his son were killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with a pick-up truck on Tuesday morning, police said.


The accident took place near Kalinjar village in the Aliganj police station area when Ramnivas (68) and his son Santosh (45), both residents of Lakhpur village, were going to Baba Neem Karoli Dham in Farrukhabad district, they said.


Police received information about the accident on the 112 helpline. A team was rushed to the spot and Ramnivas and Santosh were taken to the Aliganj community health centre, from where they were referred to Etah medical college


However, the duo died on the way to Etah, said Circle Officer Sudhanshu Shekhar. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

Uttar Pradesh india India news national news news

