Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Toddler grandfather killed in car truck collision

Uttar Pradesh: Toddler, grandfather killed in car-truck collision

Updated on: 28 October,2024 03:43 PM IST  |  Maharajganj (UP)
PTI |

Top

The incident took place late Sunday night in which Ramesh Patel (50), who was driving the car and his grandson Shivansh were killed, Nichlaul SHO Gaurav Kanaujia said; three members of their family were injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at Maharajganj district hospital

Uttar Pradesh: Toddler, grandfather killed in car-truck collision

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Toddler, grandfather killed in car-truck collision
x
00:00

A two-year-old boy and his grandfather were killed and three members of their family got injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Nichlaul area, police said on Monday.


The incident took place late Sunday night in which Ramesh Patel (50), who was driving the car and his grandson Shivansh were killed, Nichlaul SHO Gaurav Kanaujia said.


Three members of their family were injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at Maharajganj district hospital, he said.


The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident and a hunt is on to nab him, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem this morning, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Uttar Pradesh india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK