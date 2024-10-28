The incident took place late Sunday night in which Ramesh Patel (50), who was driving the car and his grandson Shivansh were killed, Nichlaul SHO Gaurav Kanaujia said; three members of their family were injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at Maharajganj district hospital

Representational Image

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: Toddler, grandfather killed in car-truck collision x 00:00

A two-year-old boy and his grandfather were killed and three members of their family got injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Nichlaul area, police said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place late Sunday night in which Ramesh Patel (50), who was driving the car and his grandson Shivansh were killed, Nichlaul SHO Gaurav Kanaujia said.

Three members of their family were injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at Maharajganj district hospital, he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident and a hunt is on to nab him, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem this morning, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever