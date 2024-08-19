The accident occurred on the Budaun-Meerut state highway, around 14 kilometres from the district headquarters

Representational Image

The officials said that eleven people were killed and 26 injured when a pickup van collided with a private bus in the Salempur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

The accident occurred on the Budaun-Meerut state highway, around 14 kilometres from the district headquarters. Traffic on the road was briefly affected due to the Uttar Pradesh accident.

Locals said the pickup van was coming from Ghaziabad when it collided head-on with the bus, reported PTI.

"Ten people were killed and 27 injured. The injured have been sent to different hospitals," District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh told reporters.

Later, one more injured person succumbed.

The dead were identified as Mukut Singh (45), Deen Nath (45), Brijesh (18), Babu Singh (19), Shishupal (27), Girraj Singh (26), Sugarpal (35), Omkar (30), Mahesh (40), Jay P (18) and Surendra (45), reported PTI.

Nine injured people are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The condition of three of the injured was serious and they were referred to the Meerut medical college. The remaining have been admitted to the district hospital, Singh said, reported PTI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the Uttar Pradesh accident and directed the district magistrate and other officials to ensure that the injured got the best treatment.

Singh said the fitness documents of both vehicles were updated.

Minister of State for Forest Arun Kumar said the family of those killed would be given financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each while the injured would be disbursed Rs 50,000 each, reported PTI.

He added a probe had been ordered in the Uttar Pradesh accident and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

In another incident, a boy and his sister were killed while their mother seriously injured in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding bus, police said, reported PTI.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding bus driver, they said.

The accident took place on the Budhana-Baraut road near Mudkali village under the Budhana police station limits, they added, reported PTI.

According to Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh, the incident occurred when the trio were travelling on their motorcycle, which was being driven by 16-year-old Rihan, reported PTI.

Besides Rihan, his sister Sabrin (12) was also killed in the accident. Their mother, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital, Singh said, reported PTI.

The bus driver fled the scene, abandoning the bus at the site of the accident, the CO said, adding that a probe is on in the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)