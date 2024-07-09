Uttar Pradesh: 8-year-old boy among four burnt to death in road accident in Mahoba

Two people were injured in the accident that occurred in the Srinagar area of Mahoba district, they said

Four people, including an eight-year-old boy, were burnt to death in a fire that broke out after two motorcycles collided with each other here on Tuesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Gupta said that two high-speed motorcycles collided head-on with each other on the Srinagar-Belatal road. Both bikes caught fire killing four people on the spot and leaving two injured.

Two of the family members among four travelling on one of the bikes -- Raj (8) and Lalitesh (22) -- were burnt to death. While Devendra (8) and Neha (25) suffered severe burn injuries, Gupta said.

Travelling on the other bike, Chandrabhan (40), and Sunil Rahi (22), were also charred to death in the accident, Gupta added.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and are under treatment, she said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, she added.

