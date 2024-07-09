Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai cyber crime cell busts Task Fraud gang 6 held

Mumbai cyber crime cell busts 'Task Fraud' gang, 6 held

Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The police seized Rs 7 lakh, 11 mobile phones, 47 different bank cards, 104 ATM cards, passbooks and a bank manager's stamp from the gang, an official said

Mumbai cyber crime cell busts 'Task Fraud' gang, 6 held

The accused in police custody. Pic/Mumbai Police sources

Listen to this article
Mumbai cyber crime cell busts 'Task Fraud' gang, 6 held
x
00:00

The Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police has busted a gang of fraudsters and arrested six people for allegedly operating a 'Task Fraud', an official said.


The police seized Rs 7 lakh, 11 mobile phones, 47 different bank cards, 104 ATM cards, passbooks and a bank manager's stamp from the gang, he said.


According to the police, the arrested individuals were identified as Pramod Kumar Behra, Rakesh Kumar Chaudhary, Suvendru Das, Jaideep Parda, and Manoj Kumar Raut. 


The complainant, a senior citizen, had previously worked in Gulf and after retirement he had moved to Mumbai. He had social media accounts.

"In September last year, he received a message from an unknown person who introduced herself as Nisha, who purportedly worked for a marketing company. She told him he could earn Rs 70 for following an Instagram account. Initially, he refused, but the fraudster convinced him to reconsider himself once he received the money. She told him that her company helps young artists and bloggers gain fame and sent him a link to follow an Instagram account. The fraudster obtained his personal and bank account information and provided him with a code, he then asked him to contact further on a Telegram account," an official explained.

Initially, to lure the complainant, he was given a fake task and he even received the payment, this led him to trust the fraudsters, the police said.

Meanwhile, in November, he was added to a group and asked to log in to a website and place an order. After he placed the order, he was told it was incorrect and was asked to pay a fine. The fraudsters then conned him into transferring Rs 43 lakh to various bank accounts. Realising the fraud, he rushed to the cyber police station, where a case was registered and an investigation was launched by a team of police officials, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalavde instructed the officials to investigate. A team led by Police Inspector Savita Shinde, along with Assistant Inspectors Poonam Jadhav, Nitin Gache, Bhuvad, Takiq, Jadhav, and Desai, began the investigation, the police said.

"The police gathered crucial information and subsequently traveled to Odisha, where they apprehended the five individuals and brought them to Mumbai. The debit cards and bank passbooks were also seized, along with the bank manager's stamp. The authenticity of the stamp is being verified to determine if bank officials were involved in the fraud. The six arrested individuals were produced in court," an official said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai crime branch mumbai police Crime News India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK