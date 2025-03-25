Civic team inspects Khar studio after stand-up act on Dy CM; finds ‘illegal shed’. The shed between the two wings was deemed illegal and was immediately dismantled. The basement, where the show was held, measuring 21.70 metres in length, 7.5 metres in width, and 2.8 metres in height, has been flagged for various irregularities

A black cover was placed over The Habitat nameboard outside The Unicontinental Hotel, while a large police presence was seen on Road Number 03, Khar West. Pics/Satej Shinde

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) H West ward conducted an inspection of Hotel Unicontinental in Khar West, where Habitat Studio is located on the first floor, on Monday. During the inspection, the BMC removed the shed between two wings and also took measurement of the studio where comedian Kunal Kamra’s show was held recently. The video of the performance was uploaded on YouTube by Kamra Sunday.

Comedian Kunal Kamra made remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his stand-up comedy performance at Habitat Studio.

A contract worker cuts iron rods using a gas cutter inside The Habitat

The BMC team arrived with a hammer, a senior BMC official confirmed. “The team inspected the building, measured the structure, and is preparing a report. If we find any illegal alterations, changes, or encroachments, a notice will be issued to the occupant and owner,” the official said. If the occupant refuses to remove the illegal alterations, the BMC can take action, the official added.

The civic officials reviewed the ground-plus-three-story building along with its plans. During the visit, they found that some temporary sheds had been erected without BMC’s permission. While the BMC began removing the shed, the owner requested time to dismantle it independently.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) party members protest outside The Unicontinental Hotel at Khar

The shed between the two wings was deemed illegal and was immediately dismantled. The basement, where the show was held, measuring 21.70 metres in length, 7.5 metres in width, and 2.8 metres in height, has been flagged for various irregularities, which are currently being removed, an official said.

In the past, during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the BMC demolished parts of actress and MP Kangana Ranaut’s house in Bandra West. The civic body had also issued a demolition notice for the bungalow of former Union Minister Narayan Rane in Juhu. Rane approached the Bombay HC and the Supreme Court, but the courts ordered the BMC to proceed with the demolition. Following the court order, Rane himself removed the illegal alterations and changes.

