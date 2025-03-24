Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Kadam also said law is equal to all and he does not support the action of his party workers vandalising a studio in Mumbai over Kamra's remarks

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam on Monday said that the location of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who allegedly made defamatory remarks against Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, was being traced and strict action will be taken in the matter as per the law.



While talking to reporters, the Shiv Sena leader also said law is equal to all and that he does not support the action of his party workers vandalising a studio in Mumbai over Kamra's remarks.



"But one must understand the anger of Shiv Sainiks," the Minister of State for Home said.



"Kamra's location is being traced. Strict action will be taken as per the law. One must understand both sides of the coin," he said.

During his performance at the Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar area, Kamra had referred to Shinde as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody on him.



The comedian used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' to describe the 2022 rebellion of the Shiv Sena leader against his then party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

On Sunday night, several Shiv Sena workers went to the studio and allegedly vandalised it, according to police.

The Mumbai Police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) against Kamra for his alleged defamatory remarks against Shinde, officers earlier said.

The police also arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for allegedly ransacking the venue at the Mumbai hotel where Kamra made the controversial "traitor" jibe against Shinde, an officer said, according to PTI.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar had said no one should violate the law and the Constitution, and must keep a check on what they say.

Speaking to reporters at Chikalthana airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said statements must be made in the frame of law.

"No one should violate the law and Constitution. The ideologies might differ, but statements should be made in the frame of law. One has to ensure that his remarks don't cause new issues and create law and order problems," Pawar said.

(With PTI inputs)