Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has refused to apologise for his derogatory remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde, ANI reported. His refusal to apologise for his remarks has now sparked sharp responses from Maharashtra Government officials including Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam and Minister Gulab Patil.



MoS Home Yogesh Ramdas Kadam on Tuesday said that Kamra would be punished for his behaviour, which he described as unacceptable and also said that Kamra cannot behave like that in Maharashtra or India.



Kadam stated, "He will be punished. If you are going to insult the Supreme Court, PM of India, Hindu Gods and Goddesses, it is not tolerable. You cannot behave like this in Maharashtra or India... We do enjoy comedy, but this is not the kind of comedy that will be tolerated in Maharashtra."



Kunal Kamra on Monday, 24th of March released a statement on his official social media handle saying that he would not "apologise" for his act and that he will not bow down to the mob that is targeting him.



According to ANI, Maharashtra Minister Gulab Raghunath Patil also expressed strong objection on Kamra's actions. Patil stated, "If he doesn't apologise, we will speak to him in our own style... Shiv Sena won't leave him... we won't tolerate this insult... if he doesn't apologize, he will come out, where will he hide?... Shiv Sena will show its real form."



Earlier, Mumbai's Khar Police has sent a summon to standup artist Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am today. According to the Mumbai Police, Kunal Kamra is not in Mumbai right now.



MIDC Police had registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his defamatory remarks on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar Police for further investigation.



Reacting to the ongoing debate over his remarks about Eknath Shinde in his latest YouTube video on Kunal Kamra stated that the entertainment venue is merely a platform and is not "responsible" for his comedy.



The Shiv Sena workers vandalised and destroyed the properties of The Habitat centre in Mumbai after Kamra's remarks about Eknath Shinde on Sunday.

(With ANI inputs)