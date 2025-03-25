The comedian has kicked up a major political storm for taking a jibe at Shinde's political career in his show by modifying the lyrics of a popular Hindi movie song

Kunal Kamra has said he will not apologise for his controversial comments. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra won't bow down before anyone, after the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena targeted him over his jibe at the Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in a show filmed in Mumbai's Khar, reported the PTI.

"I know Kamra. We share the same DNA. He is a fighter," Sanjay Raut told reporters, according to the PTI.

"He won't apologise. If you have to act against him, you have to take recourse to lawful steps," he said.

Maharashtra minister of state for Home Yogesh Kadam said, "The DNA of Kunal Kamra and Sanjay Raut could be the same. He (Kamra) is mad and so is this person (Raut)."

BJP MLC Parinay Phuke claimed that the Congress "or other parties" are supporting Kunal Kamra.

Asked about Sanjay Raut's DNA comment, Phuke said, "Their DNA must be the same because the DNA of scoundrels is the same."

Kunal Kamra has said he will not apologise for his controversial comments about Ekanth Shinde and criticized the vandalism of the venue in Mumbai where the comedy show was recorded, the news agency reported.

During his performance at the Habitat Comedy Club at the Unicontinental hotel in Khar area, Kamra had referred to Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody of him, as per the PTI.

The comedian has kicked up a major political storm for taking a jibe at Shinde's political career in his show by modifying the lyrics of a popular Hindi movie song.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

The Khar police have identified 19 people and named them in the FIR filed in connection with the incident. Also, 15 to 20 persons involved in the ransacking of the venue remain unidentified.

Mumbai Police had on Monday arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the show venue. A local court granted them bail the same day.

(with PTI inputs)