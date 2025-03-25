Vanika Sangtani a member of the audience for a show at The Habitat speaks to mid-day of the terrifying scenes that unfolded when 15-20 people disrupted comedian Rajat Sood’s recording, demanding to see Kunal Kamra

Vanika Sangtani was among the audience at the 10 pm show at The Habitat on Sunday night when it all unravelled. “Our friend Rajat Sood was recording his comedy special. His set is usually non-political, and extremely normal. It was a 10 pm show, and we were there around 9.45 pm,” she said.

Even as the audience was arriving, there was a small crowd gathering outside The Habitat, she recalls. “We could tell that they were not the regular audience. They were outside talking very aggressively. Soon, two or three of them entered the venue. They started speaking loudly with the ticket handler and female bouncer, Payal. They were using unparliamentary language, and asking for Kunal Kamra. The Habitat staff was trying to explain that Kamra’s show was pre-recorded, and kept repeating it,” Sangtani said.

Sangtani revealed that the protesters then moved outside, but waited for more people to join in. “Once there were 15-20 people, they returned. The police were also present. It was around 10.20 pm by now, and the show had been delayed. At this point, they entered and started shouting and asking for Kamra again.

The audience and the staff explained once again that this was Rajat’s show, and Kamra was not present. They kept saying ‘He just posted it. How can you say he is not here? Bring him out”



“Though there were a few cops present, they did not interfere much. The intruders did ask the audience politely to leave. But we felt that it was unfair, and chose to stay on. Seeing that, they started speaking loudly and abusing the staff. They blamed the venue saying ‘You’d have received a script.’ The staff kept trying to pacify them and even shared Kamra’s contact. After that, they went to the bar counter and broke a glass. This is when the staff, in view of our safety, asked the audience to leave.”

Sangtani added, “They just wanted to make a statement. But this is not an acceptable way to make one. They were very careful and asked the staff to take away the cameras and equipment so as to not damage them. They wanted to vandalise the property, but not make any big damage or hurt anyone. They broke glasses, chairs and a few boards. If this is happening in Mumbai, and at that too in Bandra and Khar, we can hardly talk of any other place now.”