Kunal Kamra row: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami slams the stand-up comedian over his derogatory remarks

Updated on: 25 March,2025 03:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
CM Pushkar Dhami said, "These people do appeasement politics and vote-bank politics. The people of Maharashtra are watching how low these people can stoop for their vote-bank politics."

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami slams Kamra for his controversial remarks

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand Chief Minister, on Tuesday, 25th March, slammed Kunal Kamra over his derogatory remarks and accused the artist of playing into the hands of those who indulge in vote-bank politics.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticised stand-up artiste Kunal Kamra for his remarks allegedly targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde saying that Kamra has spoken against the law and has insulted a leader.

"Kunal Kamra has spoken against the law. He has tried to insult a leader. He should not insult anyone. He should apologize. Legal action should be taken against him," Athawale told ANI.

After Kamra said that he will not apologize for his remarks, Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said that Kamra's decision not to apologise was not right as he had not taken anyone's name.

Wadettiwar criticised the vandalism of the Habitat Centre in Mumbai, He said that vandalism and suppressing anyone's voice is not right and a government should be able to take criticism.

"If anything is wrong, then they should go to the court. Vandalism and suppressing anyone's voice is not right. A government should be able to take criticism. If someone has done a comedy for laughter, then the government should have laughed it off... Kangana Ranaut said even more derogatory words about your leaders, then it was called freedom of speech... Kunal Kamra's decision not to apologise is right... He has not taken anyone's name... No one is respecting the law... Such a government cannot last long. One or the other day, people would be enraged, and the government would have to pay..." the Congress MLA told reporters.

Kamra's refusal to apologize for his remarks sparked sharp reactions from Maharashtra government officials including Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam and Minister Gulab Patil.

MoS Home Yogesh Ramdas Kadam said that Kamra would be punished for his behaviour, which he described as "unacceptable".


Kamra released a statement on his official social media account on Monday, stating that he would "not apologize" for his actions.

(With ANI inputs)



