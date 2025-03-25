The Shiv Sena workers had vandalised the Mumbai venue on March 23 after the comedian's remarks about Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Meanwhile, the standup artiste released a statement on his official social media handle and stated that he would not 'apologise' for his act

Police personnel outside the Habitat Studio, which was vandalised by Shiv Sena workers, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Mumbai Youth Congress President Akhilesh Yadav has called for the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis over the vandalisation of the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, news agency ANI reported. Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Mumbai-based venue on March 23, days after standup artiste Kunal Kamra made alleged derogatory remarks about Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in a recent YouTube video.

In a self-made video, Yadav on Monday condemned the vandalisation and vowed to renovate the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar where Kamra's show was filmed.



"... What are the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra Home Minister doing about the scenes we are seeing in Mumbai today? Kunal Kamra did not even name anyone; how did they know he was talking about their leader? The vandalisation of the studio is condemnable," Yadav stated in the video.



"This is neither a culture of Maharashtra nor of Mumbai... Devendra Fadnavis should resign if he is incapable of handling such situations. Mumbai Youth Congress will renovate the studio that was vandalised," he added.



Meanwhile, Kamra released a statement on his official social media handle and stated that he would not "apologise" for his act.



Reacting to the ongoing controversy that has sparked owing to his remarks on Shinde in his latest YouTube video, Kamra also hit back at the ruling party over the vandalisation of Habitat Studio and said that an entertainment venue is merely a platform and is not "responsible" for his comedy.



"An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served," Kamra's statement read.



Kamra also replied to political leaders "threatening" him to teach a lesson in his official statement. He said that the "inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change" the nature of his right. The comedian added that it is not against the law as far as he knows.



"Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich, even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system," Kamra's statement added.

The standup artiste emphasised that he is "willing" to cooperate with the police officers and authorities for any lawful actions taken against him, reported ANI.

However, he also questioned whether "the law will be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke."



"However, I am willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me. But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers? Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone Bridge or any other structure in Mumbai that's in need of speedy demolition," the statement added.



"To those who are busy leaking my number or calling me incessantly: I am sure you've realised by now that all unknown calls go to my voicemail, where you will be subjected to the very song that you hate. To the media faithfully reporting this circus: Remember that press freedom in India ranks at 159. I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr Eknath Shinde (2nd deputy CM). I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down," the statement read.

(With ANI inputs)