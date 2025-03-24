The initiative follows the Lokshahi Din model at MHADA Headquarters, aimed at making the grievance redressal process more accessible and responsive, the officials said

The Janata Darbar Din at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be chaired by the Chief Officer of the Board

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Monday said that its Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Board will conducted its first 'Janata Darbar Din' on March 28.

An official statement said that MHADA's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Housing and Area Development Board will conduct its first Janata Darbar on March 28, 2025, to ensure timely and effective resolution of public grievances.

It said that the initiative follows the Lokshahi Din model at MHADA Headquarters, aimed at making the grievance redressal process more accessible and responsive.

According to the official statement, as per the directives of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde, a 100-day action plan has been enforced across all administrative departments. Under the plan, citizen grievance redressal has been prioritised, and accordingly, Sanjeev Jaiswal, IAS, Vice President & CEO, MHADA has instructed all regional boards to conduct Janata Darbar Din for direct resolution of public concerns.

It further said that following the successful conduct of the first Janata Darbar Din at the MHADA Nashik Board, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Board will now hold its own public forum for grievance resolution. The Janata Darbar Din at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be chaired by the Chief Officer of the Board and will take place at the Board’s Office, CBS Road, near Mahavir Stambh, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A public notice is issued to all shop owners, plot holders, and flat owners across all districts in the Marathwada region under the Board’s jurisdiction. Concerned individuals must submit written applications along with necessary supporting documents to the Board by March 27, 2025.

"For further details, applicants are advised to contact the Board office," the officials said.

Last week, the MHADA's Nashik Board had conducted its first 'Janata Darbar Din' on March 18.

An official statement had earlier said that to ensure the timely and effective resolution of public grievances through, the Nashik Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA, organised its first Janata Darbar Din, similar to the Lokshahi Din held at MHADA headquarters.

"The initiative provides citizens with a direct platform to voice their concerns and seek prompt resolutions," the officials had said.

Presiding over the hearing, Nashik Board’s Chief Officer, Shivkumar Awalkanthe, addressed the concerns of six applicants and directed the relevant officers to take immediate action.

"The Nashik Board will henceforth hold Janata Darbar Din on the first Monday of every month. In case of a public holiday, the hearing will be conducted on the next working day," the official statement had earlier said.