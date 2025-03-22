Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal

Residents of MHADA Colony off the Eastern Express Highway complain of noise disturbance caused by long stretch of rumble strips

Mulund residents strike a pose on the rumble strip that has been robbing them of sleep for months. PIC/Rajesh Gupta

Five rumble strips installed on a 200-metre stretch near MHADA signal in Mulund East are keeping locals up at night. Residents of 20 surrounding societies have written to local MLA Mihir Kotecha, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, traffic division, RTO and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) seeking a solution.

However, their efforts have been in vain. According to locals, the traffic-calming devices were installed about two or three months ago and since then, the sounds of heavy vehicles passing through have been disturbing the peace, sometimes even causing windowpanes to rattle. The BMC’s highway department recently repainted some of the strips but citizens said that this hasn’t ameliorated the situation.



The stretch in Mulund East where heavy vehicles disturb residents’ peace. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

“It almost feels like a mild earthquake when a vehicle rolls by. It’s difficult to sleep as there is a constant racket. We have written letters to multiple authorities but no one is acting. We request them to either remove the rumble strips or take corrective measures,” said Mansi Gore, 57, homemaker and a resident of Manali Co-operative society.

Locals accused civic officials of indifference. “BMC officials never pick up our calls. We, senior citizens, have been running from department to department to get the rumble strips removed. I’ve been facing multiple health issues due to lack of sleep at night. Now I can’t hear properly due to the noise pollution,” Prakash Kadam, 61, a retired government official, said.

Anil Kasat, 67, echoed other residents’ concerns, stating, “Lack of sleep due to the racket is taking a toll on us. The windows keep rattling and we fear that the structure of buildings could be damaged due to the constant mild tremors.”

The citizens said they would stage a protest if appropriate action was not taken. “We have written letters to different authorities and we are helpless. We will agitate if appropriate action is not taken. The officials in the BMC are not cooperative, effectively turning a blind eye to citizens’ demands.” Ravi Naik, a resident, said.

Official Speak

The Kanjurmarg traffic police division, in response to citizens’ letters, requested the BMC to “take appropriate action”. “After receiving complaints about the rumble strips, the BMC asked us whether it would be safe to remove them. On March 3, we replied that there were no accidents at the said spot and they should take appropriate action,” Bajrang Jhende, senior police inspector of Kanjurmarg police station told mid-day.

A BMC official said on the condition of anonymity that the strips would be removed at the earliest. “We will remove them during the night time,” the official claimed.