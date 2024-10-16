Toll plaza employees also worry about possible layoffs or termination of contracts

Many motorists had doubts concerning the deduction of toll on Tuesday, when the toll waiver scheme for light motor vehicles (LMVs), Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and school buses came into force. When mid-day visited the Mulund toll plaza, LMV drivers who had bought monthly passes said they didn’t know whether they would get refunds.

According to the government, the toll waiver scheme has been implemented at all five of the city’s entry points. The Mulund toll naka has two dedicated lanes for four-wheelers with FASTags to enter and exit Mumbai. Sensor machines were shut to avoid the deduction of toll from these vehicles. LMVs were also allowed to enter from other lanes. The drivers of heavy vehicles, however, had to shell out the toll.

“I have crossed Mulund and no toll has been deducted from my FASTag balance. It is a good decision and I am happy that it was actually implemented,” a motorist told mid-day. A driver, Lalji Sarpanch, expressed his confusion over the waiver. “Now that this new system is in place I wonder whether we would get any refund for the pass the government must clarify.” He said.



According to the drivers, a monthly pass costing Rs 1,600 allows motorists to pass through the five checkpoints. The pass is shown at the toll counter and they are allowed to go. After midnight, the toll plaza staff stopped checking passes. “I was unaware that the toll waiver scheme has been implemented for commercial vehicles. They allowed us to pass through the toll plaza without checking our passes. They changed the system in the middle of the month so I don’t know what is the use of the pass and whether we will get any refund for the remaining fortnight,” said Abhijit Chavan, a commercial cab driver.

Tejas Jadhav, a motorist, said, “I had just renewed my pass a few days ago. It was a waste of money. I don’t know whether a refund will be initiated.” Toll plaza employees also expressed worries about being laid off, “At present, there are 24 employees who are tasked with dealing with vehicles. Now that the new system is in place, we suspect that there will be layoffs or termination of contracts,” an employee said on the condition of anonymity. Political parties such as the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde were seen celebrating at the toll naka around midnight.