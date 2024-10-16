Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Will we be refunded ask Mulund toll plaza passholders

Mumbai: Will we be refunded, ask Mulund toll plaza passholders

Updated on: 16 October,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Toll plaza employees also worry about possible layoffs or termination of contracts

Mumbai: Will we be refunded, ask Mulund toll plaza passholders

BJP workers celebrate state government’s decision to exempt drivers of light motor vehicles from paying toll at the city’s five entry points

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Will we be refunded, ask Mulund toll plaza passholders
x
00:00

Many motorists had doubts concerning the deduction of toll on Tuesday, when the toll waiver scheme for light motor vehicles (LMVs), Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and school buses came into force. When mid-day visited the Mulund toll plaza, LMV drivers who had bought monthly passes said they didn’t know whether they would get refunds.


Driver Lalji Sarpanch sought clarity about the new system
Driver Lalji Sarpanch sought clarity about the new system


According to the government, the toll waiver scheme has been implemented at all five of the city’s entry points. The Mulund toll naka has two dedicated lanes for four-wheelers with FASTags to enter and exit Mumbai. Sensor machines were shut to avoid the deduction of toll from these vehicles. LMVs were also allowed to enter from other lanes. The drivers of heavy vehicles, however, had to shell out the toll.


“I have crossed Mulund and no toll has been deducted from my FASTag balance. It is a good decision and I am happy that it was actually implemented,” a motorist told mid-day. A driver, Lalji Sarpanch, expressed his confusion over the waiver. “Now that this new system is in place I wonder whether we would get any refund for the pass the government must clarify.” He said.

Abhijit Chavan, a cab driver
Abhijit Chavan, a cab driver

According to the drivers, a monthly pass costing Rs 1,600 allows motorists to pass through the five checkpoints. The pass is shown at the toll counter and they are allowed to go. After midnight, the toll plaza staff stopped checking passes. “I was unaware that the toll waiver scheme has been implemented for commercial vehicles. They allowed us to pass through the toll plaza without checking our passes. They changed the system in the middle of the month so I don’t know what is the use of the pass and whether we will get any refund for the remaining fortnight,” said Abhijit Chavan, a commercial cab driver.

Tejas Jadhav, a motorist, said, “I had just renewed my pass a few days ago. It was a waste of money. I don’t know whether a refund will be initiated.” Toll plaza employees also expressed worries about being laid off, “At present, there are 24 employees who are tasked with dealing with vehicles. Now that the new system is in place, we suspect that there will be layoffs or termination of contracts,” an employee said on the condition of anonymity. Political parties such as the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde were seen celebrating at the toll naka around midnight.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai toll plaza toll naka bharatiya janata party mulund mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK