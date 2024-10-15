Breaking News
Mumbai: Shiv Sena, MNS celebrate toll-free entry at Dahisar toll naka

Updated on: 15 October,2024 10:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Toll operators provided a seamless experience by confirming messages and explaining the new rules to commuters

Entry into and exit from Mumbai is now toll-free for light motor vehicles. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Mumbai: Shiv Sena, MNS celebrate toll-free entry at Dahisar toll naka
Joyous scenes unfolded at Dahisar toll naka as Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) volunteers celebrated the implementation of toll-free entry and exit for light motor vehicles. Motorists were pleased to receive messages suggesting zero toll deductions on their FASTag scans. Toll operators provided a seamless experience by confirming messages and explaining the new rules to commuters.


One commuter expressed joy, calling the decision "historic." Having seen multiple toll price modifications over the years, they recollect charges rising from Rs 15 to Rs 45. This adjustment provided tremendous relief to travellers.



The commuter expressed, "Making travel for all LMVs toll-free is a historic decision. I was happy to see the toll not being deducted after so many years of different amendments in toll prices. I still remember the price being Rs 15 and now it was as high as Rs 45 before this decision was implemented."

The Dahisar toll plaza, one of five Mumbai entry points, comprising Mulund, Sion, Vashi, and Airoli, has long been a source of contention surrounding toll prices. Previous attempts to close or relocate the toll plaza were unsuccessful, despite promises from local politicians.

CM Shinde-led Mahayuti announces LMV toll exemption

The Mahayuti-led state government has exempted light motor vehicles (LMVs), school and state transport buses, from paying tolls at Mumbai's five entry and exit ports. These are situated in Vashi, Airoli, Mulund (LBS Road), Anand Nagar (Eastern Express Highway), and Dahisar.

The administration claimed that this decision would assist around 2.8 lakh car/LMV owners who enter and exit the city. According to official figures from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for August 2024, an average of 2.06 lakh light vehicles went through the five toll plazas daily.

Currently, LMVs pay Rs 45 and Rs 75, depending on their category, for one-way travel at the five toll plazas.

