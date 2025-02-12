Environmental permissions and construction hurdles stall Bhandup project, while MT Agarwal Hospital set to be ready by March

The under-construction hospital at Bhandup. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai: Bhandup hospital delayed again, Mulund expansion on track x 00:00

The ambitious multi-speciality hospital proposed in Bhandup has been delayed once again, pushing its completion by a year. Initially scheduled for September 2025, the hospital building is now expected to be ready by May 2026. Meanwhile, the expansion of MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund is set to be completed by March 2025.

“These two hospitals were planned to reduce the burden on the civic-run Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar and Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion. Both Bhandup and Mulund hospitals will provide emergency services,” said a civic official from the Peripheral Hospital.

“The delay in Bhandup’s proposed hospital is attributed to pending construction and environmental permissions. While Agarwal hospital is ready, some minor work is still pending," the civic official said.

Dr Chandrakant Pawar, superintendent of BMC Peripheral Hospital, said, “Agarwal hospital is ready, but some minor work remains. Bhandup Multi-Speciality Hospital is still under construction.”

MT Agarwal Hospital

According to civic records, the expanded MT Agarwal Hospital will have 10 floors and cover an area of eight lakh square feet.

Prakash Gangadhare, former corporator of Mulund West, said, “The hospital was supposed to be completed earlier. When I questioned the authorities about the delay, I didn’t get any answers.” He added, “Now, I can only say that the delay in opening the new Agarwal Hospital is benefiting private hospitals.”

The expansion project, with an estimated cost of R470 crore, was approved in 2018. The new facility will have 470 beds, and 90 per cent of the work has been completed so far. Initially planned for completion by June 2024, the civic budget presentation for 2025-26 has now set March 2025 as the final deadline.

Bhandup hospital

The proposed hospital is strategically located. It is within walking distance of Nahur railway station and is also well connected to the proposed Metro railway.

Additionally, the hospital is situated along the upcoming Goregaon-Mulund Link Road.

“The hospital’s location is a major advantage as it is easily accessible by road and rail. The proposed Metro station will also benefit patients, especially in emergencies,” an official said.

The proposal for the hospital’s construction was passed in 2022, and work commenced in 2023. The hospital will have 360 beds, and the project is estimated to cost Rs 670 crore. As of now, only 20 per cent of the work has been completed.

May 2026

Month Bhandup hospital is expected to come up

Residents’ Concerns over delays

Kavita Bhosale, Mulund resident

“Agarwal hospital is extremely important for the common people in the Mulund-Bhandup area. But, unfortunately, development has been delayed for so long. Many patients, especially the needy, are suffering. The government needs to take this matter seriously,” said Kavita Bhosale.

Advocate Bhushan Bhoir, Nahur resident

“The proposed multi-speciality hospital is not just for the people of Bhandup and Nahur. It will provide advanced medical care to the entire Eastern Suburbs. But every year, we hear about a new deadline for the project. The authorities should consider the common man who relies on civic medical facilities,” said Advocate Bhushan Bhoir.

Hospital facilities

Bhandup Multi-Speciality Hospital

The Bhandup hospital will specialise in cancer treatment and include departments for neurology, neurosurgery, nephrology and cardiology. It will also have emergency services and trauma care.

MT Agarwal Hospital

The upgraded MT Agarwal Hospital will feature modern facilities such as modular operation theatres, medical oxygen systems and a pneumatic tube network. It will house departments for cardiac surgery, neurology, nephrology, ENT, ophthalmology and general medicine.

Out of the 470 beds, 60 will be designated for ICU, MICU, and NICU patients. The hospital will also have advanced diagnostic facilities, including CT scans and MRI services.