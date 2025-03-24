The Rajya Sabha lawmaker said, "Where is freedom of speech? There is freedom of action only when there is a ruckus - beat up the opposition, rape women, murder them. What else? You (Eknath Shinde) left your real party and formed another party for power. Isn't that an insult of Balasaheb?"

Kunal Kamra's remark on Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde has sparked heated debates. Several political leaders, including Ajit Pawar, Shaina NC, Nana Patole and Jaya Bachchan have reacted on the Kunal Kamra row.

Speaking to mediapersons, Jaya Bachchan defended Kamra's freedom of expression and slammed those who vandalised the Mumbai venue where his show was filmed.

"If there is a restriction on speaking, what will become of you? You are anyway in a bad situation. There are restrictions on you. You would be told to speak just on this and nothing else, that do not interview Jaya Bachchan," the Samajwadi Party lawmaker said in the Parliament premises.

Jaya Bachchan also questioned the limits placed on freedom of expression in the country.

She also added, "Where is freedom of speech? There is freedom of action only when there is a ruckus - beat up the opposition, rape women, murder them. What else? You (Eknath Shinde) left your real party and formed another party for power. Isn't that an insult of Balasaheb?"

Earlier, Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP defended Kamra, saying that every remark made by the comedian in his comedy special, Naya Bharat, was accurate.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "As far as what Kunal Kamra did, I think every word, every sentence said by him is correct. That is what everyone in opposition is alleging against him. He said that in the form of a poem. If we say there is democracy in this country and we believe in that, then we must accept all of this."

Arvind Sawant also drew comparisons to the past. He referred to the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy as a cartoonist, who often made caricatures of prominent political figures.

"Criticism is criticism. Sometimes, someone does mimicry. Balasaheb Thackeray was a renowned cartoonist; he made caricatures of Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Nehru. Had it been the present time, they would have filed cases against him every day," he said.

Further Sawant demanded strong action against the people responsible for destroying the properties of Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, Mumbai, where Kamra's show was filmed.

"FIR should be registered against those who vandalized... Can't they accept criticism?" Sawant questioned.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also voiced her condemnation of the vandalism, calling it an example of growing intolerance in the country.

"They ignited a fire like this in Nagpur. They are now doing this in Mumbai. What kind of intolerance is this? If you don't like something, file a Police complaint but if there is such behavior, I think people of Mumbai are watching; Maharashtra is watching how law and order is being taken into hand, and they have stooped to hooliganism," Chaturvedi told ANI.

(With ANI inputs)