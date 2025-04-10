The comic has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kanal was part of the group of Shiv Sainiks that on March 23 vandalised the studio in Khar where Kamra had performed. The group was later arrested for vandalism

Kunal Kamra. File pic

Kunal Kamra will get 'Shiv Sena-style' welcome when he comes to Mumbai: Rahool Kanal

Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal on Thursday said comedian Kunal Kamra, who has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will be welcomed in "Shiv Sena style" when he comes to Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.

He was part of the group of Shiv Sainiks that on March 23 vandalised the studio in Khar where Kamra had performed. Later, Mumbai Police had arrested him and the others for vandalising the studio.

"If we [Shiv Sainiks] come to the police station to appear before the police every Monday and Thursday, we are also enquiring with them about the status of Kunal Kamra. I think Mumbai Police will bring Kamra here," he said, according to PTI.

"We have the policy of Athithi Devo Bhava in Mumbai and we will do Shiv Sena-style welcome in Mumbai," Kanal said.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court issued a notice to Mumbai Police and Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Murji Patel on Kamra's plea challenging a first information report (FIR) lodged against him for allegedly passing a "traitor" jibe at Shinde.

A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak said it would hear Kamra's petition on April 16.

The comedian has failed to appear before the Mumbai Police for questioning despite three summons being issued to him.

Kunal Kamra row: 'No vindictive action taken against anyone for re-sharing comic's video'

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government has not taken vindictive action against any person for re-sharing or re-uploading stand-up comic Kunal Kamra's video in which he indirectly passed a "traitor" jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice MS Karnik made the observation while refusing to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a 25-year-old law student questioning the government's action against Kamra and also the Mumbai hotel where the controversial comedy show was shot.

The court also noted the aggrieved person (Kamra) has already filed a petition in the HC seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him at a Mumbai police station over his critical comments against Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena.

"The person aggrieved is before this court. He is not poor or illiterate. Why are you (present PIL petitioner) fighting his cause? He has taken action for relief," the HC observed.

The PIL, filed by law student Harshwardhan Khandekar, contended filing FIRs against a comedian for expressing his political views was violative of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

His lawyer Amit Katarnwaware said several politicians belonging to a party which is an ally in the state's ruling coalition have warned of action against anyone who shares or uploads Kamra's video containing jokes directed at Shinde.

