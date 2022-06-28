Breaking News
Defamation case: Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on July 4
Maharashtra political crisis: Relief from disqualification for Shiv Sena rebels till July 12
Mukesh Ambani resigns from Jio, son Akash made chairman
Amid Maharashtra political crisis, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi
ONGC chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea; 4 rescued
Updated on: 28 June,2022 01:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

At Rajawadi Hospital, four injured carpenters await news of friends trapped in rubble

Kurla building collapse: It felt like an earthquake, says survivor at Rajawadi Hospital

Pic/Anagha Sawant


Four carpenters, sitting near the casualty ward of Rajawadi Hospital, are waiting to hear about their friends who are yet to be rescued. These young carpenters were rescued on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday by the MFB officials from the building collapse site in Kurla East.

According to them, they were lucky to be rescued in a short span of time as they lived on the last floor of the four-storey building.




Also Read: Kurla building collapse: At least 3 dead, two including 17-year-old admitted in Rajawadi Hospital


Speaking about the incident, a 25-year-old Santosh Kumar Goud, who suffered injuries on his leg, said, "Few of them rescued themselves even before the authority came to the spot. I live on the fourth floor of the building on rent with my friends. We all are carpenters. We were fortunate to be rescued quickly because they could find us easily."

Another 20-year-old injured, Aditya Kushwah said, "It felt like an earthquake and we did not realise what happened. Within a few minutes, we found ourselves to be trapped in the debris."

"We all have been staying on rent in this building for a year. After a gap of three months, we recently came from our respective natives a few weeks ago. Most of us are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and we stay here to earn our living. Now we don't know where to go. We have lost all our belongings too. We don't have money to survive," he added.

